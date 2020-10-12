On October 12, 2020, the California Attorney General (“AG”) issued a third set of proposed modifications to the regulations implementing the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”). As we previously reported, the long-awaited CCPA regulations were approved by the California Office of Administrative law and became effective on August 14, 2020. This new set of proposed modifications would revise portions of the regulations relating to the notice of right to opt-out, methods for submitting opt-out of sale requests, and verification of authorized agents. According to the AG’s website, the third set of modified draft regulations are subject to another public comment period. The deadline to submit written comments is October 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (PST).