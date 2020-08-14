On August 14, 2020, the California Attorney General announced that the California Office of Administrative Law (“OAL”) approved the final regulations issued under the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) and filed them with the California Secretary of State. As we previously reported, the California Attorney General submitted the draft regulations to the OAL on June 1, 2020, and requested that the regulations become effective on the same day they are filed with the Secretary of State. The OAL has complied with that request, and the regulations go into effect immediately. During its review, the OAL made additional revisions to regulations.