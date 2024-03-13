Listen to this post

On March 13, 2024, the European Parliament adopted the AI Act by a majority of 523 votes in favor, 461 votes against, and 49 abstentions. The AI Act will introduce comprehensive rules to govern the use of AI in the EU, making it the first major economic bloc to regulate this technology.

The European Council is now expected to formally endorse the final text of the AI Act in April 2024. Following this last formal step and the conclusion of linguistic work on the AI Act, the law will then be published in the Official Journal of the EU and enter into force 20 days after publication. Organizations will then have between six and 36 months after the AI Act enters into force to comply with its provisions, depending on the type of AI system that they develop or deploy (as explained in more detail in our previous blog).

Read the AI Act (as adopted by the European Parliament) and the press release.