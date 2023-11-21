Listen to this post

On November 21, 2023, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) issued a statement explaining that it has recently written to companies operating some of the UK’s most visited websites regarding their compliance with data protection laws when using cookies. The ICO noted that certain websites are not providing users with fair choices as to whether or not they are tracked for personalized marketing purposes, and referred to its guidance on making it simple for users to “Reject All” advertising cookies.

Companies that received this communication from the ICO are said to have 30 days to update their websites to bring them into compliance with the law. The ICO confirmed that it will provide an update on this work in January, including details of companies that have not addressed its concerns.