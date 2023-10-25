Listen to this post

On October 8, 2023 and October 10, 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 947, A.B. 1194, S.B. 362 and S.B. 244 into law. A.B. 947 amends the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018’s (“CCPA”) definition of “sensitive personal information” to include personal information that reveals a consumer’s “citizenship or immigration status,” while A.B. 1194 amends the CCPA to require a business to comply with the obligations imposed by the CCPA if the personal information collected by the business contains information related to accessing, procuring or searching for services regarding contraception, pregnancy care and perinatal care, including, but not limited to, abortion services, unless the personal information is used for a specified business purposes as defined by the CCPA, is only retained in aggregated and deidentified form and is not sold or shared.

S.B. 362 imposes new requirements on data brokers and grants residents new rights designed to facilitate control over their personal data, while S.B. 244 enacts the Right to Repair Act, which amends the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act and requires manufacturers of covered electronic or appliance products to make available, on fair and reasonable terms, to product owners, service and repair facilities and service dealers the means, including sufficient documentation, to effect the diagnosis, maintenance or repair of the product, under certain applicable circumstances.