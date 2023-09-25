Listen to this post

On August 8, 2023, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved 205 CMR 257: Sports Wagering Data Privacy, a set of regulations designed to create new rights and obligations with respect to sports betting operators’ use of patrons’ Confidential Information or Personally Identifiable Information. The regulations took effect on September 1, 2023.

The Sports Wagering Data Privacy regulations (the “Regulations”) apply to sports wagering operators’ use of Confidential Information (“CI”), defined as “information related to a Sports Wagering Account, the placing of any Wager or any other sensitive information related to the operation of Sports Wagering,” and Personally Identifiable Information (“PII”), defined as “information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular patron, individual or household.”

The Regulations include provisions related to: