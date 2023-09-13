Listen to this post

On September 7, 2023, Lina M. Khan, Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, announced that the FTC will hold an open meeting virtually at 11 am ET on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The agenda of the open meeting includes a vote by the FTC on whether to release a staff perspective and recommendations on the blurring of advertising and content on digital media and its effects on children and teens.

The FTC drafted the staff perspective based on an event it held on October 19, 2022, to discuss the protection of children from manipulative marketing practices that make it difficult or impossible for children to distinguish ads from entertainment in digital media. A transcript of the October 19, 2022 event is available here.

A link to the September 14, 2023 open meeting will be made available on the FTC website on the day of the event. After the event, the FTC will post on its website a recording of the meeting and any related comments.