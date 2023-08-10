Listen to this post

On August 9, 2023, India’s upper house (i.e., Rajya Sabha) passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (“DPDPB”), two days after India’s lower house (i.e., Lok Sabha) passed the legislation. The DPDPB now heads to India President Droupadi Murmu for signature.

The final text of the DPDPB as passed has not yet been released, but India’s Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology released a description of the DPDPB’s “salient features” which include: