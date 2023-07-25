Listen to this post

On July 10, 2023, California Governor Newsom signed into law A.B. 127, which places the working group for the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (the “Act”) under the California Office of the Attorney General. The Act creates a working group, formally named the California Children’s Data Protection Working Group, to produce a report on recommendations for best practices concerning children’s access to online services. Under A.B. 127, the deadline for the first report from the working group will be pushed back from January 1, 2024, to July 1, 2024, and the working group will be required to consist of only nine members, instead of the original 10-member requirement.

The Act is currently facing a court challenge which remains pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Bloomberg Law reported that a hearing on the matter was held on July 27, 2023 in which the presiding judge requested additional briefing due by August 31, 2023.