Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Chambers & Partners ranked Hunton’s Privacy and Cybersecurity practice in Band 1 in the recently released 2023 Chambers USA guide. The firm has been recognized by Chambers among the “elite” firms for privacy and data security for several years. As noted to Chambers by clients, the team “truly has one of the best privacy practices in the world. They’re practical and take the time to understand the client’s business and objectives.” In addition, partners Lisa Sotto, Aaron Simpson and Brittany Bacon were recognized in the guide.

In addition, The Legal 500 ranked Hunton in Tier 1 for cyber law (including data protection and privacy) in its recent The Legal 500 United States guide. In the testimonials, one client noted: “The practice is exceptional. I have been working with Hunton in the privacy and data protection fields for almost a decade now and they have always maintained very high-quality standards and outstanding client service.” A number of team members also were recognized in the guide, including Lisa Sotto, Aaron Simpson, Brittany Bacon, Michael La Marca, Adam Solomon, Phyllis Marcus, Jenna Rode and Danielle Dobrusin.