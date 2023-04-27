Listen to this post

On April 26, 2023, the European Data Protection Board (“EDPB”) initiated the procedure for electing a new Chair and Deputy Chair to replace Andrea Jelinek and Ventsislav Karadjov, whose mandates will end on May 25, 2023.

The new EDPB Chair will be selected between the heads of the Supervisory of Authorities of Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands. For the position of Deputy Chair, the candidates are the heads of the Supervisory Authorities of Croatia, Cyprus and Latvia.

The new Chair and Deputy Chair will be elected for a period of five years and the election will be carried out through a secret ballot on the EDPB’s May 25, 2023 plenary meeting.

Read the press release.