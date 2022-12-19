Listen to this post

On December 9, 2022, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP London senior consultant attorney Rosemary Jay received the 2022 PICCASO Privacy Award for Achievement in recognition of her longstanding contributions to the data privacy industry.

The inaugural Privacy, InfoSec, Culture, Change, Awareness, Societal, Organization (PICCASO) awards recognize organizations and individuals that are shaping the present and future of privacy and data protection. The awards were announced this month at a ceremony in London.

“We are so proud of Rosemary’s recognition among the top data privacy practitioners. She is an inspiration and a wise source of advice to us all in the privacy field – from clients, regulators, policy-thinkers, and to me personally, with her deep thinking and solution-oriented approach,” said Bojana Bellamy, president of the Centre for Information Policy Leadership, a global privacy and data policy think tank founded in 2001 by Hunton Andrews Kurth and leading companies.

“It was a truly spectacular event, the first of its kind, bringing together the good and the great in the world of privacy and shining a light on incredible talent,” added Partner Sarah Pearce, “I am thrilled for Rosemary. It’s a superb achievement, I am honored and feel privileged to be able to work with her. She was not able to join us on the night so we look forward to celebrating with her on her return.”

Rosemary has practiced information law for over 30 years. She has written widely on privacy issues and is the author of a leading UK legal text, Data Protection Law and Practice (now in its fifth edition). She is recognized as one of the top data protection lawyers in the United Kingdom. Over her career she has worked both for the UK regulator and in private practice, advising public organizations, multinationals and companies on privacy and data protection issues. She has worked with the European Commission and has advised non-European Union jurisdictions on the adoption and drafting of privacy laws.

A leader in its field, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data and mitigate risks at every step of the information life cycle. The group advises clients in myriad industry sectors on compliance with international data protection laws, including the GDPR, and US federal and state privacy and information security requirements; the prevention and management of data breaches and cybersecurity incidents, including disputes arising from those events; and the development of corporate data use and privacy policies. Augmenting the practice, the Centre for Information Policy Leadership at Hunton Andrews Kurth is a partner to business leaders, regulators and policymakers developing global solutions for privacy and responsible data use.