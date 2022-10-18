Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.17a26225-fbe8-4e75-882c-75603e05bd72.mp3

On October 17, 2022, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) released modified proposed regulations for compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CCPA/CPRA”), along with an explanation of the modifications as materials for upcoming CPPA Board Meetings. The Board Meetings, scheduled for October 21-22, 2022, and October 28-29, 2022, will discuss and take possible action, including adoption or modification, regarding the proposed regulations.

The modified proposed regulations, 72 pages in total, change the initial proposed regulations noticed on July 8, 2022. Key highlights include: