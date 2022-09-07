Listen to this post https://s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/lxb-text-to-speech/privacy-information-security-law-blog/.f1593009-bcee-4c7b-8e0c-0f6cabe02e65.mp3

On September 5, 2022, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (the “DPC”) imposed a €405,000,000 fine on Instagram (a Meta-owned social media platform) for violations of the EU General Data Protection Regulation’s (“GDPR’s”) rules on the processing of children’s personal data.

The fine is the result of an investigation that began in 2020 and focused on the company’s processing of children’s personal data. Based on press reports, the investigation focused on children between the ages of 13 and 17 who were allowed to operate business or creator Instagram accounts. As a result, children’s phone numbers and email addresses were publicly accessible.

The fine is the second-largest fine imposed by an EU regulator for GDPR violations. According to online sources, Meta plans to appeal the fine.

The DPC has not yet published an official statement about the fine.