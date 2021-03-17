As reported by Bloomberg Law, on March 17, 2021, the five board members of the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) were announced. The CPPA was established by the California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”), which was approved by California voters during the November 2020 election.

The new board members come from various backgrounds including academia, private practice and nonprofits. The chair of the board, Jennifer M. Urban, is a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Director of its Law, Technology & Public Policy Clinic. Other board members are:

Vinhcent Le, an attorney at the Greenlining Institute, focusing on consumer privacy, preventing algorithmic bias in economic opportunity, and closing the digital divide;

Angela Sierra, who recently worked in the California Attorney General’s office;

John Christopher Thompson, Senior Vice President of Government Relations at LA 2028 (LA’s Olympics and Paralympics planning committee); and

Lydia de la Torre, a law professor at Santa Clara University.

The new agency will have rulemaking authority and will be responsible for enforcing and implementing the CPRA and imposing administrative fines.