On January 21, 2021, President Biden designated Rebecca Kelly Slaughter as Acting Chair of the Federal Trade Commission. Slaughter will take over as Acting Chair from former Chairman Joseph Simons, who resigned effective January 29, 2021. Slaughter has served as an FTC Commissioner since May 2018.

As the Acting Chair, Slaughter has responsibility for the administration of the Commission. The FTC is headed by five Commissioners, nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate, each serving a seven-year term. The Commission is currently comprised of four Commissioners with one seat vacant.

