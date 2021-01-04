The global privacy and cybersecurity team at Hunton Andrews Kurth has authored multiple chapters of the 2021 Data Protection & Privacy guide by Lexology’s Getting the Deal Through. Partner Aaron P. Simpson and practice chair Lisa J. Sotto served as contributing editors of the ninth edition of the annual guide, which provides summary and analysis in key areas of law, practice and regulation for 150 jurisdictions across the globe.

Hunton annually participates in the guide, which begins with an introduction on important privacy and data protection updates from the past year, authored by Simpson and Sotto. Additional contributions include:

Additional topics covered in the guide include data breaches, exemptions, other affecting laws, PII formats, legitimate processing, notifications, accuracy, security obligations and breaches, registration formalities, penalties, transfers and internet use and electronic communications marketing.

Download Lexology’s Getting the Deal Through 2021 Data Protection & Privacy guide.