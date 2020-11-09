On November 19, 2020, Hunton Andrews Kurth will host a webinar examining the recently approved California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”) and how it revises the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”).

On November 3, 2020, California voters approved ballot initiative Proposition 24, the CPRA. The CPRA amends the CCPA to create new privacy rights and obligations in California, and to establish a new agency to enforce the CCPA. Our speakers will highlight how the CPRA revises the CCPA and how it may impact your organization. We also will discuss steps you can take now to prepare for the CPRA’s new requirements. Our speakers will address the following:

The current state of the CCPA

An overview of the CPRA’s requirements and new obligations imposed on businesses

How to update your CCPA compliance program to comply with the CPRA

Speakers

Brittany Bacon, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Aaron Simpson, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Lisa Sotto, Chair of the Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, Hunton Andrews Kurth

