On November 10, 2020, Hunton Andrews Kurth will host a webinar examining the data protection considerations that arise on the UK’s departure from the EU. The UK’s Brexit transition period ends on December 31, 2020, and it is not clear whether the EU will formally recognize the UK’s data protection regime as ‘adequate.’ What does this mean for companies’ plans to update their data transfer mechanisms? Is adequacy the holy grail it is widely believed to be? What other issues must be considered? Is there still time?

Our speakers will discuss the key data protection implications of Brexit for U.S. and EU companies and explain how companies in the UK are preparing. In particular, we will discuss:

The UK General Data Protection Regulation and the wider legislative framework

The role of the UK Information Commissioner’s Office after Brexit

Adequacy and its likelihood, longevity and practical impact on transfers

Determining applicable law, territorial scope and appointing representatives

Impact of Brexit on accountability (DPO, DPIA, ROPA, notices, etc.)

Speakers:

David Dumont, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Rosemary Jay, Senior Consultant Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Bridget Treacy, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

