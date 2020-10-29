On October 29, 2020, the non-governmental organization co-founded by privacy activist Max Schrems, None of Your Business (“NOYB”), announced it can now file representative actions and claim damages on behalf of consumers for violations of various laws regarding consumer protection (including data protection law) in Belgium. Specifically, in a decision published in the Official Gazette on September 30, 2020, the Belgian Minister of Employment, Economy and Consumer Affairs approved NOYB as a qualified entity under the collective action scheme set forth in the Belgian Economic Code. This approval comes in anticipation of the implementation of the Collective Redress Directive, which is expected by 2022 and requires each EU Member State to provide for a collective redress mechanism.