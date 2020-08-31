On August 30, 2020, the California legislature passed AB-1281. As background, the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) currently exempts from most of its requirements certain information collected in the HR context and certain information collected about B2B personnel. Each exemption is scheduled to sunset on January 1, 2021. As we previously reported, the California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”) ballot initiative, if passed during the state’s November 3, 2020 general election, would extend the CCPA’s HR and B2B exemptions to January 1, 2023. If approved by the California governor, AB-1281 would extend each exemption until January 1, 2022, in the event that the CPRA does not pass.