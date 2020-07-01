On July 1, 2020, the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) became enforceable by the California Attorney General. Under the statute, businesses are granted 30 days to cure any alleged violations of the law after being notified of alleged noncompliance. If a business fails to cure the alleged violation, it may be subject to an injunction and liable for a civil penalty of up to $2,500 for each violation or $7,500 for each intentional violation.

As we previously reported, the Attorney General has submitted the final CCPA proposed regulations to the California Office of Administrative Law (“OAL”), but the regulations have not yet been approved by the OAL. However, the Attorney General may now begin enforcing the statute regardless of whether the regulations are effective.