According to a memorandum issued by the California Secretary of State on June 24, 2020, the California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”) has garnered enough signatures to be placed on the State’s General Election ballot this November 3, 2020. As we previously reported, the CPRA would amend the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) to create new and additional privacy rights and obligations in California. According to early polling by Californians for Consumer Privacy (the group behind the CPRA), nine in 10 Californians would vote to support a ballot measure expanding privacy protections for consumers’ personal information. If approved by California voters, the CPRA would become operative on January 1, 2023. With the exception of the access right, the CPRA would apply only to personal information collected after January 1, 2022. Additionally, the CPRA would extend the CCPA’s temporary B2B and HR data exemptions (which are scheduled to sunset on January 1, 2021) until January 1, 2023.