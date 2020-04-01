Join us on April 7, 2020, for an in-depth webinar on Managing Critical Infrastructure Workforce During the COVID-19 Pandemic. Our featured group of speakers will discuss the legal, medical and practical issues that critical infrastructure companies are facing during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The speakers include Hunton lawyers Kevin Jones, Paul Tiao, Andrea Gardner, Susan Wiltsie and Lorie Masters, with special guests Myles Spar, MD, MPH, and Ashley Koff, RD.
They will address:
- Health screening and monitoring for mission-critical personnel;
- Medically supervised workforce management and quarantine;
- Creation of a quarantine, from securing lodging to obtaining food and necessities;
- Contingency planning for continued operations; and,
- Related labor and employment, privacy, health care, insurance and other legal issues.