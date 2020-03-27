In GIR’s recently published Guide to Cyber Investigations, Hunton Andrews Kurth partner Aaron Simpson and associate Adam Solomon are featured as contributing authors to the chapter on Complying with Breach Notification Obligations in a Global Setting: A Legal Perspective.

In this chapter, Simpson and Solomon provide an overview of global notification obligations, and offer tactical recommendations regarding approaches businesses and organizations should consider in managing the fast-changing legal environment. The topics include notice timing and content, contractual obligations, key messaging considerations and the appropriate management of media responses.

For more detail, read the full chapter.