On March 11, 2020, the California Attorney General (“AG”) issued a second set of modified draft regulations implementing the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”). The AG has provided a redline to the initial modified draft regulations about which we previously reported. According to the AG’s website, the second set of modified draft regulations are subject to another public comment period. The deadline to submit written comments is March 27, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (PST).