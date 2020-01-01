Though all may be quiet on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020, is the compliance date for the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”). On the cusp of a new decade, we enter a new era of privacy rights.

The CCPA is now in effect, but the California Attorney General cannot begin enforcement until July 1, 2020. We want to congratulate everyone on their hard work this past year and a half.

If you watched the ball drop in New York City last night, we hope you can say that you didn’t drop the ball on CCPA compliance. They say hindsight is always 20/20. CCPA compliance can be your New Year’s resolution.