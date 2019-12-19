On December 11, 2019, an updated version of India’s draft data privacy bill was introduced in the Indian Parliament (the “Draft Bill”) by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”). The Draft Bill updates a prior version submitted to MeitY in July 2018.

Following its introduction in Parliament, the Lok Sabha (the lower house of Parliament) referred the Draft Bill to a Joint Select Committee consisting of 20 members of the Lok Sabha and 10 Members of the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of Parliament). The Committee is expected to report back to the Lok Sabha by the first day of the last week of the 2020 Budget Session ahead of the Draft Bill being tabled in Parliament. The Budget Session typically runs from February to May each year.

While much of the Draft Bill remains unchanged from the previous version, several notable changes have been made to specific provisions and several new provisions have been added. These include: