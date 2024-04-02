Listen to this post

On April 1, 2024, the U.S. and UK signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) that details how the U.S. and UK will work together to develop tests for advanced AI models. The MOU follows through on commitments made by the countries at the AI Safety Summit in November 2023. The partnership, which is intended to align scientific approaches and allow for the countries to share information about capabilities and risks associated with AI models and systems, will take effect immediately and allow the U.S. and UK AI Safety Institutes to work together seamlessly. According to the statement, “both governments recognize the need to act now to ensure a shared approach to AI safety which can keep pace with the technology’s emerging risks.”