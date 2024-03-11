Listen to this post

As reported by Bloomberg Law, on February 27, 2024, at RemedyFest, a conference hosted by Bloomberg Beta and Y Combinator, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan said that sensitive personal data that is linked to health, geolocation and web browsing history should be excluded from training artificial intelligence (“AI”) models.

Khan said that the FTC is focused on creating “bright lines on the rules of development, use and management of AI inputs” which make it clear that certain sensitive data is “off-limits” for training AI models. According to Khan, companies that want to use data which has already been collected for training AI models must actively notify users of the change.

The FTC has turned its attention to generative AI due to the rise in the development of AI training models and increased privacy and security issues with respect to the ability to impersonate individuals using AI-generated voice robocalls.