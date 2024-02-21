Listen to this post

On February 15, 2024, Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) announced the addition of co-sponsors Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Chair and Ranking Member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) to an updated version of the proposed Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA 2.0”) bill. The bill contains what the sponsors call “small modifications based on conversations with stakeholders and additional technical corrections.”

COPPA 2.0 passed unanimously out of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee in July 2023 but has not yet been brought to a floor vote.

Read the updated bill, COPPA 2.0.