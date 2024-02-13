Listen to this post

On February 9, 2024, Hunton Andrews Kurth attorneys, David Dumont and Laura Léonard, and Centre for Information Policy Leadership Director of Privacy and Data Policy, Natascha Gerlach, published an op-ed discussing the implications of the European Commission’s proposal for a Regulation laying down additional procedural rules relating to the enforcement of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (the “Draft GDPR Procedural Regulation”) and the draft report on the Draft GDPR Procedural Regulation by the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (the “Draft LIBE Report”).

The op-ed discusses several potential implications of the Draft GDPR Procedural Regulation and Draft LIBE Report, including with respect to the “right to be heard,” information sharing, and the GDPR’s one-stop-shop mechanism.

Read the op-ed.