On February 9, 2024, a California state court of appeal ruled in favor of the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) and vacated the lower court order postponing enforcement of the CPPA’s final regulations under the California Consumer Privacy Act.

The appellate ruling issues a peremptory writ of mandate that directs the lower court to (1) vacate its prior order granting the Petition for Writ of Mandate in part and staying enforcement of the CPPA’s regulations for 12 months (i.e., until March 29, 2024), and (2) enter a new order denying such relief and otherwise considering “any non-moot issue concerning the propriety of compelling more prompt development of regulations.” Although the ruling is final immediately, it is unclear whether the California Chamber of Commerce will seek further review of the appellate court’s order.