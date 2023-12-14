Listen to this post

On December 12, 2023, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) announced that it is producing an online resource relating to employment practices and data protection. The ICO also announced that it would be releasing draft guidance on the different topic areas to be included in the resource in stages, and adding to it over time. The ICO provided draft guidance on “Keeping employment records” and “Recruitment and selection” for consultation. The former draft guidance aims to provide direction on compliance with data protection law when keeping records about employees, and to promote good practice, while the latter aims to provide guidance on compliance when carrying out recruitment exercises. The drafts also contain practical tools, such as checklists, to assist employers.

The consultations can be found here and here. The consultations will close at 5pm on March 5, 2023.