Listen to this post

The California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) Board (the “Board”) announced an upcoming public meeting to take place over Zoom on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9 am PST.

The items slated for discussion include updates from the CPRA Rules Subcommittee on draft rules regarding automated decision-making technology, risk assessments, and cybersecurity audits. Additionally, the Board announced on its agenda a discussion surrounding proposed insurance regulations and a discussion on a proposed registration fee for data brokers. A record of all prior and upcoming Board meetings, agendas and meeting records can be found on the CPPA website.