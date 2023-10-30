Listen to this post

On October 30, 2023, the G7 leaders announced they had reached agreement on a set of International Guiding Principles on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a voluntary Code of Conduct for AI developers, pursuant to the Hiroshima AI Process. The Hiroshima AI Process was established at the G7 Summit in May 2023 to promote guardrails for advanced AI systems at a global level.

The Guiding Principles are intended to assist organizations developing, deploying and using advanced AI systems in promoting the safety and trustworthiness of the technology. The eleven Guiding Principles include, for example:

Take appropriate measures throughout the development of advanced AI systems, including prior to and throughout their deployment and placement on the market, to identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks across the AI lifecycle.

Publicly report advanced AI systems’ capabilities, limitations and domains of appropriate and inappropriate use, to support ensuring sufficient transparency, thereby contributing to increased accountability.

Work towards responsible information sharing and reporting of incidents among organizations developing advanced AI systems, including with industry, governments, civil society, and academia.

Invest in and implement robust security controls, including physical security, cybersecurity and insider threat safeguards, across the AI lifecycle.

The Code of Conduct builds on the eleven Guiding Principles and is intended provide detailed and practical guidance for organizations developing AI.

According to the Statement by the European Commission, both documents will be reviewed and updated as necessary to ensure they remain fit for purpose and responsive to AI. The G7 leaders have called on organizations developing advanced AI systems to commit to the application of the International Code of Conduct, with the first signatories expected to be announced in the near future.