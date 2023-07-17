Listen to this post

On July 14, 2023, California Attorney General Rob Bonta (“California AG”) announced a new enforcement sweep aimed at ensuring that companies comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) with respect to the personal information of employees and job applicants. The exemption for HR-related data under the CCPA expired on January 1, 2023, when the amendments to the CCPA made by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 became operative.

This latest sweep follows the California AG’s settlement with Sephora announced in August 2022 and prior enforcement sweeps announced in January 2022, August 2022 and January 2023.