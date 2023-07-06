Listen to this post

On June 19, 2023, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) recommended that organizations start using privacy enhancing technologies (“PETs”) to share personal information safely, securely and anonymously. The ICO also has issued new guidance on PETs which is aimed at those using large data sets in finance, healthcare, money laundering and cybercrime. The guidance contains information on how PETs can be used to help organizations with data protection compliance and technical detail on the different types of PETs currently available.

The ICO considers PETs “open unprecedented opportunities for organizations to harness the power of personal data through innovative and trustworthy applications, by allowing them to share, link and analyze people’s personal information without having access to it.” Read the ICO’s guidance.