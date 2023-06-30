Listen to this post

On June 29, 2023, the Superior Court of California for the County of Sacramento issued a Tentative Ruling providing for a postponement of enforcement of final CPRA regulations for 12 months after the regulations were finalized (i.e., March 29, 2024). Tentative Rulings are posted by a court the day before a writ or motion is noticed for a hearing and state how the court intends to rule on the motion based on the papers filed by the parties. The ruling may change based on oral argument. The hearing on the Petition for Writ of Mandate for the CPRA regulations was noticed for June 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. PT.