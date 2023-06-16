Listen to this post

On June 15, 2023, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) called for businesses to address the privacy risks posed by generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) before “rushing to adopt the technology.” Stephen Almond, the ICO’s Executive Director of Regulatory Risk, said: “Businesses are right to see the opportunity that generative AI offers . . . . But they must not be blind to the privacy risks.” An organization wishing to use AI should seek to understand at the outset how AI will use personal data, and mitigate any known risks. The ICO stated it is “committed to acting where organisations are not following the law” and will expect organizations to be able to demonstrate how they have addressed risks that occur. The ICO encouraged organizations to seek advice from the ICO through its Regulatory Sandbox and Innovation Advice Service.