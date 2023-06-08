Listen to this post

On May 24, 2023 Google LLC (“Google”) announced its recently updated privacy terms providing that, for many of Google’s advertising services, it will no longer act as a service provider for the purposes of the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CPRA”). The change may affect businesses’ prior determinations of whether they “sell” personal information under the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”). The updated terms take effect on July 1, 2023, the day CPRA enforcement begins.

Since 2019, Google has offered some of its services on a “restricted data processing” basis. If a customer opts for restricted data processing, Google limits its processing to qualify as a “service provider” for purposes of the CCPA, restricting its use of consumers’ personal information for business purposes associated with its service offerings. These business purposes include delivering advertising, reporting and measurement, security and fraud detection, debugging and improving and developing features for products.

Beginning July 1, 2023, Google will no longer offer restricted data processing for the following services: