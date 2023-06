Listen to this post

On May 25, 2023, the European Data Protection Board (“EDPB”) elected Anu Talus, head of the Finish data protection authority, as its new Chair, replacing Andrea Jelinek. The EDPB also elected Irene Loizidou Nikolaidou, head of the Cypriot data protection authority, as one of its Deputy Chairs, replacing Ventsislav Karadjov.

The new Chair and Deputy Chair mandates a duration of five years.

