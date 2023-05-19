Listen to this post

On May 18, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission issued a policy statement on “Biometric Information and Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act.” The statement warns that the use of consumer biometric information and related technologies raises “significant concerns” regarding privacy, data security, and bias and discrimination, and makes clear the FTC’s commitment to combatting unfair or deceptive acts and practices related to the collection and use of consumers’ biometric information and the marketing and use of biometric information technologies.

The statement provides a non-exhaustive list of examples of practices the FTC may scrutinize when assessing potential violations of Section 5 of the FTC Act involving biometric information or technologies, including:

Deception

False or unsubstantiated marketing claims relating to the validity, reliability, accuracy, performance, fairness or efficacy of technologies using biometric information

Deceptive statements about the collection and use of biometric information, including as to the extent of collection and use of biometric information and the implementation of biometric technologies

Unfairness