On May 4, 2023, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) Board announced that it will hold a public meeting on May 15, 2023 to discuss California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CPRA”) regulations proposals and priorities, and other CPPA activities.

The agenda for the May 15 meeting indicates that the CPPA will discuss the activities of and next steps for its CPRA Rules Subcommittee. The public comment period on the CPPA’s proposed CPRA rulemaking on cybersecurity audits, risk assessments and automated decision-making ended on March 27, 2023, and the CPPA has posted comments received.

The agenda also indicates that the CPPA will discuss updates to its annual board meeting calendar, which the CPPA circulated for the May 15 meeting. The calendar includes, among other items, a September 2023 item regarding the CPPA’s Annual Enforcement Report & Priorities.

The virtual public meeting will begin on May 15, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PDT.