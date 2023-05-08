Listen to this post

On May 4, 2023, the Centre for Information Policy Leadership at Hunton Andrews Kurth published a discussion paper on business-to-government (B2G) data sharing.

Entitled “Data Sharing Between Public and Private Sectors: When Local Governments Seek Information from the Sharing Economy,” the paper addresses the growing trend of localities requesting (and sometimes mandating) that data collected by the private sector be shared with the localities themselves. Such requests are generally not in the context of law enforcement or national security matters, but rather are part of an effort to further the public interest or promote a public good.

To the extent such requests are overly broad or not specifically tailored to the stated public interest, CIPL believes that the public sector’s adoption of accountability measures—which CIPL has repeatedly promoted for the private sector—can advance responsible data sharing practices between the two sectors. It can also strengthen the public’s confidence in data-driven initiatives that seek to improve their communities.

In order to facilitate greater awareness of this issue, CIPL will be hosting an online roundtable on Thursday, June 1, 2023. An invitation will be sent to members and invited guests.