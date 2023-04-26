Listen to this post

On April 6, 2023, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (“DCWP”) announced it adopted final rules to implement NYC’s Local Law 144 (“LL 144”) regarding automated employment decision tools (“AEDTs”). Enforcement of the law and the rules will begin on July 5, 2023.

Adoption of the final rules comes after the DCWP initially proposed and received a high volume of public comment on rules implementing LL 144, which imposes on employers and employment agencies certain requirements to provide notice and conduct a bias audit regarding AEDTs. The rules establish specifications for the bias audit to comply with requirements to report on impacts on race, ethnicity and sex to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Key highlights of changes in the adopted rules include: