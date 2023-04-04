Listen to this post

On March 30, 2023, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) announced that California’s Office of Administrative Law (“OAL”) approved the CPPA’s substantive rulemaking package to implement the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CPRA”).

The CPPA previously released the draft proposed final CPRA regulations and draft final statement of reasons. The CPPA announced that the final CPRA regulations and supporting materials will be made available on the CPPA website as soon as they are processed.

Update: On April 4, 2023, the CPPA announced that it posted the final CPRA regulations text and supporting materials.