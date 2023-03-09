Listen to this post

On March 3, 2023, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) Board held a public meeting regarding the Agency’s priorities, budget, the status of the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CPRA”) rulemaking process and the activities of the CPPA subcommittees. The meeting focused on the following topics:

CPPA Position vis-à-vis Federal Legislation : The CPPA Board supports federal privacy legislation and continues to oppose preemption language in the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (“ADPPA”), legislation introduced in the last Congressional session and widely considered to be the baseline for current Congressional negotiations on a federal privacy law. The CPPA, Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a joint letter to Congress explaining the Agency’s position and proposals to make changes to the ADPPA language.

Insights from Subcommittees: The Board's Public Awareness Subcommittee is committed to raising public awareness of consumers' rights and businesses' responsibilities under the California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA") as part of its top priorities for this year. The Rulemaking Subcommittee will explore possible guidance on how the CCPA will be applicable to the insurance industry.

The CPPA has invited and encouraged public comment on preliminary procedures concerning Agency rulemaking on cybersecurity audits, risk assessments and automated decision-making until March 27, 2023. Hunton’s Centre for Information Policy Leadership team is currently drafting its response with its members’ participation.