On February 14, 2023, the Digital Advertising Alliance (“DAA”) announced the creation of the CMP Complement, billed as a uniform approach for brands and publishers to offer privacy controls on sites and apps through Consent Management Platforms (CMPs) and the AdChoices program. The CMP Complement integrates the AdChoices Icon into participating CMPs’ user flows and provides easier user access to both CMP-specific controls and other interest-based advertising choice tools offered through the DAA’s portals.

By integrating these tools, the CMP Complement:

Allows brands and publishers to work with participating CMPs to direct consumers to a dedicated module or user flow within the CMP that focuses on relevant advertising;

Allows consumers to use the AdChoices Icon through participating CMPs;

Promotes transparency to consumers by providing more information, disclosures and choices; and

Allows consumers to use the AdChoices Icon to access a CMP’s console and the DAA’s information and choices about relevant ads.

