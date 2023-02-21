Listen to this post

On February 14, 2023, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) announced that it had filed its first substantive rulemaking package for the proposed final draft California Privacy Act of 2020 (“CPRA”) regulations with California’s Office of Administrative Law (“OAL”), beginning a 30-day review period.

The OAL has until March 29, 2023 to review the proposed final draft CPRA regulations. If approved, the final draft CPRA regulations will be submitted to the California Secretary of State for filing. If not approved, the OAL must provide notice to the CPPA with a written decision detailing the reasons for disapproval.